Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. Nucor also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

NUE opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

