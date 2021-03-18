Nucleus Vision Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

