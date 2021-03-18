Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

