Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price traded down 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.59. 5,891,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 20,103,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The stock has a market cap of $254.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

