NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$13.13 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.27 and a twelve month high of C$13.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

