Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,026,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $310.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.