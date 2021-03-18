Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,993 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $103,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

PWR opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,266,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

