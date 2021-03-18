Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Cree worth $92,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after buying an additional 389,532 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $20,106,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $14,966,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at $7,485,000.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.