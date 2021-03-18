Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.27% of Chart Industries worth $96,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,841,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

