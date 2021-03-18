Northern Trust Corp Has $90.42 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $90,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

