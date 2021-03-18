Northern Trust Corp Has $101.24 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Natera worth $101,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,476.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,781. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

