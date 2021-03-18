Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 293,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $95,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

