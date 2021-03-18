North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 265,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 1,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,269. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.