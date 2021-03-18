Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.59% of Nordson worth $186,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.