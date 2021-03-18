Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

