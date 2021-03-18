Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
