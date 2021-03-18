Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

