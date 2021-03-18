Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $29,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $224.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

