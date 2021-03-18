Nordea Investment Management AB Has $39.72 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $39,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 394,841 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,235,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PRA Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

