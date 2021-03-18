Nordea Investment Management AB Has $27.94 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $413.17 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

