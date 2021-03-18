Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 6,143 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $728.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $713.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.