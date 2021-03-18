Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 26,060 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,209.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

