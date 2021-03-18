Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

