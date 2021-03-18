Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,396 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 914,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,768,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 855,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 370,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

