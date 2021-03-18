Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,102 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,252,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

