Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 357,243 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBLX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

