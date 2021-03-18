Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Posts Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Noah by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Noah by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Noah by 65.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Noah by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

