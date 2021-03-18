NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Insiders have sold a total of 99,462 shares of company stock worth $2,339,313 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

