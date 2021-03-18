Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 7.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 14,341,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,227,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

