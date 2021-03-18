Nicholas Keen Sells 9,783 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Nicholas Keen sold 217 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $6,076.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.