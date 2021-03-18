NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 82.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00448179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00640167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

