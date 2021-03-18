News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.