New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 27.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were up 27.4% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $54.11. Approximately 2,794,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 537,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

