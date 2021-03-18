Neutron Achieves Market Cap of $413,391.11 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Neutron has a market cap of $413,391.11 and $154.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 48% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00028111 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

