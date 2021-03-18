Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of STIM opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $364.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

