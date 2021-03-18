NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.09% from the company’s current price.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

