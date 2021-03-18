NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

