Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

