Needham & Company LLC Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $19.75

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.