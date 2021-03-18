National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of -66.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National CineMedia to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

