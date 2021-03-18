National Bankshares Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.30.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$15.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

