National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

GFL stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

