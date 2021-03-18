Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 11th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,324. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

