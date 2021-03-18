Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 552,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Limited acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.