Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

