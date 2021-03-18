Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 11th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.