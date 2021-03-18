M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

M&T Bank stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

