M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $823.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $868.90 and a 200 day moving average of $869.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.