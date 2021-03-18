M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in NVR by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR opened at $4,662.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,612.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,246.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,832.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

