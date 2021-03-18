M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,072. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.