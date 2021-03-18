M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,250 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Shares of FICO opened at $483.52 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.61 and its 200-day moving average is $463.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.